Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Steven Del Duca wins Ontario Liberal leadership race

Steven Del Duca wins Ontario Liberal leadership race

CTV News Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Wynne-era cabinet minister and former MPP Steven Del Duca has won the leadership of the party on the first ballot, securing 59 per cent of support.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ontario Liberals face some big challenges — and one huge opportunity

Steven Del Duca is poised to win the Ontario Liberal leadership — and could become the front-runner to replace Premier Doug Ford.
CBC.ca

Former cabinet minister Steven Del Duca elected new Ontario Liberal leader

The beleagured Ontario Liberals have chosen Steven Del Duca to replace former premier Kathleen Wynne and lead the party as it rebuilds from a catastrophic...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

willbain69

Will Bain Steven Del Duca wins Ontario Liberal leadership race https://t.co/YQPWmigH8j 2 minutes ago

Corndrizzlydog

BæsicBrownBoy RT @CP24: #BREAKING: Former Vaughan MPP Steven Del Duca wins Ontario Liberal leadership race. #onpoli 2 minutes ago

khrdwck

khartwick RT @CTVNews: Wynne-era cabinet minister and former Ontario MPP Steven Del Duca has won the leadership of the provincial Liberals. https://t… 2 minutes ago

JcqMit

Jacquie Mitchell RT @robertbenzie: NEW: @StevenDelDuca has won the @OntLiberal leadership with a resounding first-ballot victory. #onpoli #olpldr https://t… 3 minutes ago

rogobin

Roger Gobin RT @TorontoStar: #BREAKING: Steven Del Duca wins Ontario Liberal leadership #onpoli https://t.co/bUloMdZ0EZ 5 minutes ago

thestarcalgary

The Star Calgary Steven Del Duca wins Ontario Liberal leadership https://t.co/uZdOAXQLlW 7 minutes ago

JigmeKelsang7

Jigme Kelsang RT @HumberOnline: The Ontario Liberal Party has a new leader: former MPP Steven Del Duca. https://t.co/ee9MZBehmR 11 minutes ago

HumberOnline

Humber News The Ontario Liberal Party has a new leader: former MPP Steven Del Duca. https://t.co/ee9MZBehmR 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.