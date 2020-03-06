McCoy Tyner, iconic and influential jazz pianist, dies

Global  

Seattle Times Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — McCoy Tyner, the groundbreaking and influential jazz pianist and the last surviving member of the John Coltrane Quartet, has died. He was 81. Tyner’s family confirmed the death in a statement released on social media Friday. No more details were provided. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing […]
