About 30 still trapped after Chinese coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses

Japan Today Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
About 30 people remained trapped early on Sunday after a five-story hotel being used for coronavirus quarantine collapsed in the southeast Chinese port city of Quanzhou, state media…
News video: Vendor sells face masks and tissues on Thai street as even hospitals run out of them during COVID-19 outbreak

Vendor sells face masks and tissues on Thai street as even hospitals run out of them during COVID-19 outbreak 02:26

 A vendor whizzes around Bangkok selling tissues and face masks as even hospitals ran out of protective gear amid a worsening coronavirus crisis. The man was seen yesterday (March 5) evening with hundreds of packets of tissue and face masks stacked up on his vehicle. Even some hospitals in the...

Buddhist monks sew orange face masks that match their robes to protect against coronavirus [Video]Buddhist monks sew orange face masks that match their robes to protect against coronavirus

Buddhist monks in Thailand are working around the clock to sew scared orange face masks to guard themselves against coronavirus. The religious devotees in Chiang Mai in the north of the country..

British businessman, 43, being treated for coronavirus in Thailand [Video]British businessman, 43, being treated for coronavirus in Thailand

A 43-year-old British businessman is suffering from the coronavirus in Thailand, officials said on Friday (March 6). The company consultant traveled from London, England on 28 February 2020. He..

Seventy trapped after Chinese coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses

About 70 people were trapped on Saturday after a five-storey hotel being used for coronavirus quarantine collapsed in the port city of Quanzhou in southeast...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaIndependentBelfast TelegraphSBSUSATODAY.comBBC NewsNew Zealand HeraldPremium Times Nigeria

TV doctor blasts quarantine measures at coronavirus-hit Tenerife hotel

TV doctor Hilary Jones has blasted quarantine measures at a coronavirus-hit Tenerife hotel as the Foreign Office said it was keeping the situation under review.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Premium Times Nigeria

f_regules

Diego F. De Régules RT @ChinaInFocusNTD: "The whole hotel just collapsed. It scared the***out of me." A 5-story hotel being used for #coronavirus #quaranti… 1 minute ago

May_Roma

めいろま RT @Reuters: About 30 still trapped after Chinese coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses https://t.co/kyKsHG1bKa https://t.co/hzyk5XLrDc 8 minutes ago

starstarg101

rinrin🐥เยนนี่⚪️💙💜 RT @georgebkk: About 30 still trapped after Chinese coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses - https://t.co/vbGQzP1Rzg #china #coronavirus #… 8 minutes ago

georgebkk

Thaivisa About 30 still trapped after Chinese coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses - https://t.co/vbGQzP1Rzg #china… https://t.co/gT6awJn8NH 11 minutes ago

iamnotblind2019

IamNotBlind RT @VOANews: ▶️CORONAVIRUS: About 30 people remain trapped after the collapse of a hotel used as a coronavirus quarantine facility in easte… 15 minutes ago

rajaazeem

Raja Azeem RT @PressTV: About 30 still trapped after #Chinese #coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses https://t.co/SW6110Ik3B 17 minutes ago

MENAFN

MENAFN Business About 30 still trapped after China quarantine hotel collapses https://t.co/yD7mkRmgdV https://t.co/DxrADMuSkK 18 minutes ago

esoteric_jay

Mysterious_Jay RT @Reuters: About 30 still trapped after Chinese coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses https://t.co/dR7Q1Rz3sN https://t.co/RIdTWy9BFn 20 minutes ago

