Senior members of Saudi Royal family detained

Sunday, 8 March 2020 () At least two senior members of the Saudi Royal family have been detained, a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News. The detentions happen at a moment of economic crisis for the Saudi Kingdom and appears to be a move by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to tighten his grip on power.
Saudi Arabia has detained two senior members of the Saudi royal family - Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, who is the younger brother of King Salman, and Mohammed bin... Reuters Also reported by •Deutsche Welle •Eurasia Review •Seattle Times
