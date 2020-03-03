Western Media Annoyed With Russia For Not Joining Saudi Arabia In Production Cut – OpEd
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () As usual the western media is putting pressure on Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia, commonly known as OPEC plus to opt for deeper production cut. After the inconclusive meeting of the group on 6th March 2020, the media is projecting a rift between OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, but has not said a...
