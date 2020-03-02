South Korea reports 93 new coronavirus cases, for total of 7,134: Yonhap

Global  

Reuters Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
South Korea on Sunday reported 93 new coronavirus cases from late Saturday, for a total of 7,134 in the country, Yonhap news agency reported, citing health officials.
