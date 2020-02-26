Global  

Two women charged after fight breaks out as toilet paper panic buying escalates

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Two women charged after fight breaks out as toilet paper panic buying escalatesTwo Sydney women have been charged with affray following a fight in supermarket over toilet roll.Video of the incident, filmed yesterday in a Woolworths store in Chullora in Sydney's south west, was watched by hundreds of thousands...
News video: In a land with no toilet paper this family is king

In a land with no toilet paper this family is king 01:09

 An Australian family is sitting on a massive hoard of toilet paper after accidentally ordering a 12-year supply on the internet. Lucky for their neighbors, they plan to sell some in a fundraiser as some stores grapple with coronavirus panic-buying. Matthew Larotonda reports.

AHookToSatanism

The Legendary A Hook To Satanism™ 👺 RT @guardian: 'It isn't Mad Max': women charged after fight over toilet paper in Sydney https://t.co/u4B4CKqbrf 5 seconds ago

melulater

Melanie D. Two women charged after fight breaks out as toilet paper panic buying escalates. OMG!! If you're sinking to the le… https://t.co/jshaxc5TEl 4 minutes ago

ihsanylmz

Ihsan Yilmaz RT @SBSNews: Two women will face a NSW court after a fight over toilet paper in a Sydney supermarket. https://t.co/jEYOdN0VR7 4 minutes ago

Paula11024944

Paula RT @1NewsNZ: Women charged after Sydney supermarket toilet paper fight https://t.co/EPb1dabtXa https://t.co/16E3lYaeMs 6 minutes ago

Rizelle_le

Rizelle (เซลล์)ft.ริวหล่อมาก RT @abcnews: Women charged after toilet paper row at Sydney Woolworths goes viral https://t.co/WyS8j9Rz00 7 minutes ago

KateRussoIsHere

Kate Russo Women charged after toilet paper row at Sydney Woolworths goes viral https://t.co/43qQWz2Wox https://t.co/QRAzKedmMu 8 minutes ago

SBSNews

SBS News Two women will face a NSW court after a fight over toilet paper in a Sydney supermarket. https://t.co/jEYOdN0VR7 14 minutes ago

Alex_Albert

Alex Albert 'It isn't Mad Max': women charged after fight over toilet paper in Sydney | Australia news https://t.co/A9iM1Gwh7p 16 minutes ago

