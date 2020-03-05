Global  

Coronavirus: Italy seals off millions of people in Lombardy region and 11 other provinces

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Italy seals off millions of people in Lombardy region and 11 other provincesItaly has sealed off around 16 million people in the region of Lombardy and 14 other provinces in a desperate attempt to contain its coronavirus outbreak, with 1200 new cases and 50 deaths in the nation in 24 hours.Elsewhere, a...
News video: Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 79 in Italy, officials set up more quarantine facility

Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 79 in Italy, officials set up more quarantine facility 03:12

 Death toll due to coronavirus in Italy rose to 79. Italian officials confirmed 27 new deaths on March 3. While addressing a press conference, Head of Italian civil protection and and special commissioner for coronavirus, Angelo Borrelli said, “The total number of those who died, based on the...

A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus [Video]A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus

Meet the junior doctor who has cut through all the fog to bring you his no-nonsense video guide on everything you need to know about coronavirus. Cardiologist Dr Dominic Pimenta, 32, said was fed up of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published

Coronavirus in UK could meet Hubei province levels [Video]Coronavirus in UK could meet Hubei province levels

Chair of the Health and Social Care Committee and former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has claimed the coronavirus outbreak in the UK could reach similar levels to those seen in Hubei province, China,..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:21Published


Coronavirus jump | Italy poised to lock down Lombardy

The new rules include telling people not to enter or leave Lombardy, which is home to some 10 million people, as well as 11 provinces in four of Italy's 19 other...
Hindu

Italy mulls region-wide coronavirus quarantine in Lombardy

Italy has witnessed a surge in new coronavirus cases, prompting considerations for a region-wide quarantine. Sweeping restrictions could limit mobility and...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •HinduSydney Morning HeraldBBC NewsReuters IndiaSeattle Times

