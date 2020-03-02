Global  

No COVID-19 cases in Hassan district

Hindu Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Nobody from Hassan has been tested positive for COVID-19 and there is no need to panic, said K.M. Sathish Kumar, District Health Officer, here on Satu
