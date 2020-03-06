'Coronavirus quarantine hotel' collapses in southeast China, trapping dozens
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () About 70 people were trapped on Saturday after a hotel being used for coronavirus quarantine collapsed in the Chinese city of Quanzhou in Fujian Province, the city's authority said on its website.
Video posted online showed rescue workers clambering over mounds of rubble. It was not clear how tall the building had been before...
