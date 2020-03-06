Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > 'Coronavirus quarantine hotel' collapses in southeast China, trapping dozens

'Coronavirus quarantine hotel' collapses in southeast China, trapping dozens

Mid-Day Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
About 70 people were trapped on Saturday after a hotel being used for coronavirus quarantine collapsed in the Chinese city of Quanzhou in Fujian Province, the city's authority said on its website.

Video posted online showed rescue workers clambering over mounds of rubble. It was not clear how tall the building had been before...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Seventy Trapped Under Rubble Of Collapsed Chinese Quarantine Hotel

Seventy Trapped Under Rubble Of Collapsed Chinese Quarantine Hotel 00:34

 A five-storey hotel in the Chinese port city of Quanzhou collapsed on Saturday. According to Reuters, the hotel was being used for coronavirus quarantine. State media reported the collapse has left about 70 people trapped in the rubble. The hotel collapsed at about 7:30 p.m. local time. The Quanzhou...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

China: Many trapped as hotel used for quarantine collapses [Video]China: Many trapped as hotel used for quarantine collapses

Approximately 70 people were trapped in a collapsed hotel in the city of Quanzhou, in southeastern Fujian province, the city government said on its website.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published

Buddhist monks sew orange face masks that match their robes to protect against coronavirus [Video]Buddhist monks sew orange face masks that match their robes to protect against coronavirus

Buddhist monks in Thailand are working around the clock to sew scared orange face masks to guard themselves against coronavirus. The religious devotees in Chiang Mai in the north of the country..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China: 'Coronavirus quarantine' hotel collapses, trapping dozens

Up to 70 people are trapped following the collapse of a hotel in eastern China. The building was being used to quarantine those suspected of having COVID-19....
Deutsche Welle

News24.com | PICS | Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapse traps 70 in China

Around 70 people have been trapped after the collapse of a hotel used as a coronavirus quarantine facility in eastern China.
News24


Tweets about this

amelievondollar

A . H BBC News - Coronavirus: Dozens trapped as China quarantine hotel collapses https://t.co/dXJxVLBinc 10 seconds ago

GroverKingsley

Grover Kingsley 🌊🧩💦💧 RT @love4thegameAK: I find this news odd outta China... A 5 Star Hotel Suddenly Collapses with 70ish People in it.. Something doesnt add u… 11 seconds ago

Puneetvizh

PUNEET VIZH 19 Still Trapped in Rubble After Hotel Used For Coronavirus Quarantine Collapses in China https://t.co/gljPsv4rKa 41 seconds ago

Chinaspice

Laura G RT @Reuters: Seventy trapped after Chinese coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses, more than half rescued https://t.co/wrixzdVbqc https://t… 51 seconds ago

MihaiScorobete

Mihai Scorobete Chinese hotel used as Covid-19 quarantine site COLLAPSES, trapping dozens under rubble (VIDEOS) https://t.co/JrUIOSKAGJ 1 minute ago

lux2me

Megan lux RT @MailOnline: Hotel in China holding coronavirus victims in quarantine collapses as emergency service scramble to reach 70 trapped in the… 1 minute ago

shethathathears

M. Wallis RT @ABCWorldNews: QUARANTINE CENTER COLLAPSE: Officials are investigating after a hotel in China -- used as a coronavirus quarantine center… 1 minute ago

arantakashi

TAKASHI RT @howroute: Dozens trapped as China quarantine hotel collapses. About 70 people were trapped after a hotel being used as a #coronavirus q… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.