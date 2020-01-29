Global  

Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes Madeira Islands in Portugal, no injuries – EMSC

Reuters India Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck the Madeira Islands, an autonomous region of Portugal and popular holiday spot, on Saturday evening, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
