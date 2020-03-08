Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Italy to quarantine quarter of population amid coronavirus outbreak

Italy to quarantine quarter of population amid coronavirus outbreak

CTV News Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Italy's prime minister announced a sweeping coronavirus quarantine early Sunday, imposing restrictions on the movement of about a quarter of the country's population in a bid to contain a widening outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Italy imposes quarantine on millions

Coronavirus: Italy imposes quarantine on millions 00:36

 More than a quarter of Italy’s population have been placed in mandatory quarantine as the government attempts to stem the spread of coronavirus. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree just after midnight, which affects about 16 million people in the country’s prosperous north, including...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China [Video]Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China

Several people have died and more remain trapped after a hotel, where people were being observed for coronavirus, collapsed in China on Saturday evening. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published

Lockdown in Italy's north after coronavirus spike [Video]Lockdown in Italy's north after coronavirus spike

The Italian government introduced dramatic measures on Sunday, quarantining 16 million people in the country's north, after its biggest one-day spike in coronavirus cases. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Italy announces quarantine affecting quarter of population

The new measures will apply to about a quarter of the Italian population and will be in force at least until April 3.
Newsday

Italian PM Signs Decree Imposing Quarantine in Northern Regions to Contain Coronavirus Outbreak


RIA Nov.


Tweets about this

Hoya97

The Storm is Here #Trump2020 RT @Hoya97: Italy Announces Quarantine Affecting a Quarter of Population https://t.co/MzROoFaWjB 45 seconds ago

Gypsykoumuin

ジプシー公務員 RT @BeholdIsrael: #Coronavirus: Over a quarter of #Italy’s population is under quarantine. Today alone over 130 new deaths were added to th… 5 minutes ago

uskiwiblend

Belinda RT @VitoCarrozzo: One quarter of Italy’s population - 16million people - ordered to stay home : #Coronavirus quarantine in Italy bans peop… 6 minutes ago

shamimaj1

shamimaj RT @CP24: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced that the entire region of Lombardy and a number of provinces in other regions wer… 6 minutes ago

tangodancers

Argen-Tango Dancers RT @latimes: As the Italian government Sunday extended a coronavirus quarantine to cover a quarter of its population, many fled south on th… 8 minutes ago

antonie85321896

@antoniettacarm3 RT @DelthiaRicks: A quarter of Italy's population now on lockdown like China as the gov't takes drastic steps to stop #coronavirus spread.… 13 minutes ago

VitoCarrozzo

Vito Carrozzo 🚶🏻‍♂️ One quarter of Italy’s population - 16million people - ordered to stay home : #Coronavirus quarantine in Italy ban… https://t.co/UzHWLIH3AY 22 minutes ago

Magickal0711

Rev. Gelene R Grice RT @AP: BREAKING: Italy’s prime minister imposes restrictions on the movement of about a quarter of the country’s population, in a sweeping… 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.