Coronavirus Live Updates: Italy Is Putting Much of Its North on Lockdown

NYTimes.com Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The move to lock down entire sections of the country’s north, its economic engine, in an effort to fight the coronavirus, is reminiscent of the sweeping steps China has taken.
News video: Italy quarantines 16 million over coronavirus

Italy quarantines 16 million over coronavirus 02:13

 Lombardy and 10 other areas in north sealed off in aggressive new effort to tackle Europe's worst outbreak.

Coronavirus survivor walks deserted streets of Wuhan six weeks into lockdown [Video]Coronavirus survivor walks deserted streets of Wuhan six weeks into lockdown

The Chinese city of Wuhan has been under lockdown for more than six weeks and the streets remain empty. In this video from Friday (March 6) recorded by Connor Reed, a 25-year-old expat teacher from..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:58Published

Italians struggle amid coronavirus quarantine [Video]Italians struggle amid coronavirus quarantine

The two most affected regions in Italy's north are under lockdown, where some 50,000 residents live.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published

alshares2877

Alshares2877 RT @kashthefuturist: #Coronavirus updates: • Infection cases top 100,000 worldwide • Nearly 3,500 dead • Outbreak in China appears to be… 8 seconds ago

ahmedsmedini

Ahmed RT @AJENews: Italy quarantine will apply to 16 million people, remain until April 3 https://t.co/86QRdVaiN5 https://t.co/uZarxYIZAC 13 seconds ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Italy quarantines 16 million over coronavirus: Live updates https://t.co/71URhewP79 https://t.co/XWqwb7WlnA 14 seconds ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "US News: Live Updates: US coronavirus cases rise, as northern Italy considers lockdown - CNN #News": https://t.co/owurB1cGr8 52 seconds ago

WesleyRyanClapp

WILD WILD WES RT @washingtonpost: Italy reports 1,247 new cases in biggest daily rise https://t.co/pRFwhlEDep 1 minute ago

sapiopath

Martin Sirakov "Coronavirus Live Updates: Italy Is Putting Much of Its North on Lockdown" by Unknown Author via NYT New York Times https://t.co/BTuWpVrdyk 2 minutes ago

Prannjall_T

Pranjal Tripathi RT @AJEnglish: #Coronavirus updates: • Infection cases top 100,000 worldwide • Nearly 3,500 dead • Outbreak in China appears to be slowin… 2 minutes ago

Histberry

Histy the Benevolent Berry RT @cnnbrk: Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Italy jump by 1,247 in a day, bringing the country's total to 5,883. Follow live updates: htt… 2 minutes ago

