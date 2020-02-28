Global  

Hospitals warn they can’t cope if coronavirus outbreak worsens in Canada

TheSpec.com Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Hospitals warn they can’t cope if coronavirus outbreak worsens in CanadaHospitals in Canada are warning the federal government that a health system already stretched thin may not be able to cope if the novel coronavirus outbreak continues to worsen here.
