Hobart man with coronavirus went to work at hotel

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Hobart man with coronavirus went to work at hotelHealth authorities in Tasmania say a man in Hobart who contracted coronavirus did not follow instructions to self-isolate, instead going to work at a major hotel.The man in his 20s travelled from Nepal and transited through Singapore...
