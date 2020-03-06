Global  

UK's Sunak pledges more help for health service to fight coronavirus

Sunday, 8 March 2020
British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he was ready to give the country's health service whatever help it needs to tackle the spread of coronavirus.
 Empty shelves are being reported across the country as people stockpile over coronavirus fears. More than 200 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in the UK, the Department of Health has said.

Speaking about the coronavirus outbreak, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "We will provide the NHS with whatever support it needs to help get us through this." It comes after the number of confirmed cases..

Since the spike in coronavirus, more people have turned to stocking up on food and supplies. Mental health experts say fear can be a natural instinct when it comes to viral outbreaks, but it's..

France says 16 people have died from coronavirus - health official

Sixteen people in France have died from coronavirus, the head of the country's public health service, Jerome Salomon, said on Saturday, an increase of five since...
Health Officials Losing Patience With Seattle-Area Nursing Home

Washington State officials said they are losing patience with the operator of a nursing home at the center of the region's coronavirus outbreak after 15 more...
