7 dead, 28 missing as hotel in China virus fight collapses

Japan Today Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
At least seven people were killed in the collapse of Chinese hotel that was being used to isolate people who had arrived from other parts of China hit…
News video: Chinese hotel collapses

Chinese hotel collapses 00:41

 At least 10 people were killed and another 23 remain missing after a hotel being used in China's coronavirus fight suddenly collapsed.

Firefighters rescue suspected coronavirus patients after hotel in southern China collapses [Video]Firefighters rescue suspected coronavirus patients after hotel in southern China collapses

Firefighters rescue trapped people after a hotel containing suspected coronavirus patients collapsed in southern China. The video, filmed in the city of Quanzhou in Fujian Province on March 7, shows..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:07Published

10 dead after coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses [Video]10 dead after coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses

QUANZHOU, CHINA — Scores of people under coronavirus quarantine in Quanzhou, China were trapped over the weekend after the hotel they were in suddenly collapsed, reports the South China Morning..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:16Published


10 dead, 23 missing as hotel in China virus fight collapses

At least 10 people were killed and another 23 are missing after a hotel being used in China’s coronavirus fight suddenly collapsed.
Belfast Telegraph

Hotel in China being used for coronavirus quarantine collapses with 70 inside, reports say

A hotel in China has collapsed with 70 people trapped inside. The hotel was being used as a coronavirus quarantine location according to the official news...
USATODAY.com


