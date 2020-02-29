Global  

Saudi Arabia confirms four more coronavirus cases

Khaleej Times Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The cases have been kept in isolation and appropriate treatment is being provided, the ministry added.
News video: Coronavirus Cases Spread Across The U.S.

Coronavirus Cases Spread Across The U.S. 00:32

 The coronavirus outbreak spread across the United States on Thursday, surfacing in at least four new states. In response to the rapidly growing virus, Congress quickly approved more than $8 billion to fight the outbreak. According to Reuters, the death toll from the respiratory illness has risen to...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Four new Oregon coronavirus cases confirmed [Video]Four new Oregon coronavirus cases confirmed

Among those cases, three were travel-related and one had contact with an already known case.

Credit: KEZIPublished

AZDHS confirms two more presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Pinal County [Video]AZDHS confirms two more presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Pinal County

The Arizona Department of Health Services and Pinal County Public Health Department has confirmed two additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Pinal County.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Saudi Arabia prepares 25 hospitals to handle coronavirus cases: health ministry

Saudi Arabia has prepared 25 hospitals to handle any coronavirus cases that might be detected, a health ministry spokesman said on Sunday.
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiabizjournalsEast Lindsey TargetTerra Daily

Coronavirus epidemic surges in South Korea as cases exceed 3,000

South Korea confirmed 813 more coronavirus cases on Saturday, the biggest increase to date for the country, taking the national total to 3,150 infections with...
France 24 Also reported by •BBC NewsReuters

