Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Saudi Arabia Halts International Travel Into Country Over Coronavirus Concerns

Saudi Arabia Halts International Travel Into Country Over Coronavirus Concerns

NPR Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Saudi Arabia has canceled all international travel into the country due to the coronavirus. That's affecting Muslims around the world who were planning pilgrimages this year to the holy city of Mecca.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Travel agent suggests to wait before canceling vacations to see if airlines or cruises offer waivers

Travel agent suggests to wait before canceling vacations to see if airlines or cruises offer waivers 01:59

 Lakewood travel agent says he's been getting calls from people looking to travel for cheaper prices

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Kerala issues stern warning to individuals not disclosing travel history | Oneindia [Video]Coronavirus: Kerala issues stern warning to individuals not disclosing travel history | Oneindia

KERALA ISSUES STERN WARNING TO INDIVIDUALS NOT DISCLOSING TRAVEL HISTORY AS FIVE OF A FAMILY IN KERALA HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, TAKING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF INFECTED PEOPLE IN THE COUNTRY TO..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:21Published

Canceling Travel Over Coronavirus Concerns? Your Travel Insurance Might Not Cover That [Video]Canceling Travel Over Coronavirus Concerns? Your Travel Insurance Might Not Cover That

Andrew Schrage, CEO and Co-founder of Money Crashers, talks about what your travel insurance options are amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Saudi Arabia reports four new cases of coronavirus, taking total to 11 - health ministry

Saudi Arabia's authorities recorded four news cases of the coronavirus, taking the total of infections to 11, the kingdom's health ministry said on Twitter on...
Reuters India

Saudi Arabia calls on citizens to declare Iran visits over coronavirus concerns

Saudi Arabia on Friday called on citizens to declare visits to Iran in the past 14 days, as part of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, according to a...
Reuters


Tweets about this

WCMUNews

WCMU Public Radio Saudi Arabia Halts International Travel Into Country Over Coronavirus Concerns https://t.co/AzeCPb5LsX 25 minutes ago

Oscar_YA_ZHANG

Oscar Zhang New story on NPR: Saudi Arabia Halts International Travel Into Country Over Coronavirus Concerns https://t.co/nxrNLG6C1G 27 minutes ago

JanosMedyx

János Medenica New story on NPR: Saudi Arabia Halts International Travel Into Country Over Coronavirus Concerns https://t.co/35OELOh5BC 39 minutes ago

rarahorn

Sarah Horn Saudi Arabia Halts International Travel Into Country Over Coronavirus Concerns #news #npr https://t.co/W9WE7Eldd4 41 minutes ago

JM_Coppede

「Martin #Coppedè Monges 」 New story on NPR: Saudi Arabia Halts International Travel Into Country Over Coronavirus Concerns https://t.co/XxSNx9NOJk 43 minutes ago

TimonichevDenja

Denja New story on NPR: Saudi Arabia Halts International Travel Into Country Over Coronavirus Concerns https://t.co/bAn8uSrXMe 43 minutes ago

monitor_PH

Pub Health Monitor RT @NPRHealth: Saudi Arabia Halts International Travel Into Country Over Coronavirus Concerns https://t.co/clVPCfgWJp 45 minutes ago

NPRHealth

NPR Health News Saudi Arabia Halts International Travel Into Country Over Coronavirus Concerns https://t.co/clVPCfgWJp 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.