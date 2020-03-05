Pope Francis gives Sunday prayer via livestream after 16 million placed under quarantine in northern Italy

Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Pope Francis delivered his Sunday blessing via video to prevent crowds from gathering in Vatican City as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.The Pope gave the address via livestream from a library inside the Vatican at noon local time -- just hours after about 16 million people in northern Italy were placed under a sweeping quarantine in the European country most heavily hit by COVID-19. 👓 View full article

