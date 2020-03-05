Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Pope Francis gives Sunday prayer via livestream after 16 million placed under quarantine in northern Italy

Pope Francis gives Sunday prayer via livestream after 16 million placed under quarantine in northern Italy

FOXNews.com Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Pope Francis delivered his Sunday blessing via video to prevent crowds from gathering in Vatican City as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.The Pope gave the address via livestream from a library inside the Vatican at noon local time -- just hours after about 16 million people in northern Italy were placed under a sweeping quarantine in the European country most heavily hit by COVID-19.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Lockdown in Italy's north after coronavirus spike

Lockdown in Italy's north after coronavirus spike 01:26

 The Italian government introduced dramatic measures on Sunday, quarantining 16 million people in the country's north, after its biggest one-day spike in coronavirus cases. David Doyle reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Italy imposes quarantine on millions [Video]Coronavirus: Italy imposes quarantine on millions

More than a quarter of Italy’s population have been placed in mandatory quarantine as the government attempts to stem the spread of coronavirus. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree just..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published

Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 79 in Italy, officials set up more quarantine facility [Video]Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 79 in Italy, officials set up more quarantine facility

Death toll due to coronavirus in Italy rose to 79. Italian officials confirmed 27 new deaths on March 3. While addressing a press conference, Head of Italian civil protection and and special..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pope to deliver Sunday service by livestream as Italy’s coronavirus cases mount

The Vatican on Saturday said Pope Francis would deliver Sunday prayers by livestream in a bid to control crowds as the coronavirus death toll in Italy rose to...
France 24

Pope delivers video blessing to deter crowds amid coronavirus fears

Pope Francis expressed solidarity Sunday with the victims of the novel coronavirus in his first livestreamed prayer and message from the Vatican.
CTV News Also reported by •CNABelfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Fearless45_MAGA

Fearless45_MAGA www.Fearless-45.com #CULT45 IFBP Pope Francis gives Sunday prayer via livestream after 16 million placed under quarantine in northern Italy https://t.co/XwreQi6Kky #FoxNews 7 minutes ago

Worldnews_Media

World News Pope Francis gives Sunday prayer via livestream after 16 million placed under quarantine in northern Italy… https://t.co/a9AS8tXzOk 7 minutes ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Pope Francis gives Sunday prayer via livestream after 16 million placed under quarantine in northern Italy 8 minutes ago

ari7com

ari7.com Pope Francis gives Sunday prayer via livestream after 16 million placed under quarantine in northern Italy… https://t.co/1bVcD0FSgR 9 minutes ago

texsaspost

texaspost Pope Francis gives Sunday prayer via livestream after 16 million placed under quarantine in northern Italy… https://t.co/RAR5QJYBH2 10 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #13319a2bab0356bf903db41b718a833d #foxnewsworldworldregionsitaly Pope Francis gives Sunday prayer via livestream af… https://t.co/xPmbsCgamB 14 minutes ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 Pope Francis gives Sunday prayer via livestream after 16 million placed under quarantine in northern Italy… https://t.co/3F5sQ9KNps 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.