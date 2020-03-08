Global  

Number of UK coronavirus cases rises to 273

Reuters Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom has risen to 273, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Twitter on Sunday, up from 209 a day earlier, and the biggest one-day increase so far.
 Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency as the number of coronavirus cases in New York soars; CBS2's John Dias reports.

Five new cases in Kerala, state authorities talk tough; isolation facilities being augmented across country

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 39 in India on Sunday, after a couple and their son, who had flown from Italy last month and evaded airport screening,...
IndiaTimes

Washington gov weighing "mandatory measures" to fight coronavirus

Washington has the highest number of coronavirus cases confirmed in the United States.
CBS News Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphReuters

