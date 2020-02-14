Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Italy Places Millions Of People On Lockdown In Effort To Contain Virus

Italy Places Millions Of People On Lockdown In Effort To Contain Virus

Newsy Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Italy Places Millions Of People On Lockdown In Effort To Contain VirusWatch VideoItaly's government has placed millions of people in the northern part of the country on lockdown in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus. 

Italy's prime minister signed the decree early Sunday. It affects the Lombardy region and 14 provinces, encompassing about a quarter of the population. Milan and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Italy Places Millions Of People On Lockdown In Effort To Contain Virus

Italy Places Millions Of People On Lockdown In Effort To Contain Virus 00:52

 Anyone in the affected areas will need special permission to leave their home.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Italy quarantines 16 million over coronavirus [Video]Italy quarantines 16 million over coronavirus

Lombardy and 10 other areas in north sealed off in aggressive new effort to tackle Europe's worst outbreak.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published

China: Millions of people quarantined to check coronavirus spread [Video]China: Millions of people quarantined to check coronavirus spread

The Chinese city of Wuhan has been under lockdown for three weeks since it was identified as the source of the outbreak.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:00Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SSShergilll

Singh @KP24 @DeborahMeaden @piersmorgan It is real deal 3 times higher attack rate than normal flu Atleast 10 times high… https://t.co/mcvjZ5qdkC 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.