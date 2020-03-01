Police: 1 killed, 17 wounded in Cleveland party shooting
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () CLEVELAND (AP) — At least one person was killed and 17 people were injured when gunfire erupted late Saturday following a fight at a party in Cleveland, Ohio, attended by multiple motorcycle clubs, police said. A 48-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds when Cleveland police officers responded to an address in a […]
