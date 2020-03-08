Global  

10 Dead After Chinese Coronavirus Quarantine Hotel Collapse

Newsy Sunday, 8 March 2020
10 Dead After Chinese Coronavirus Quarantine Hotel CollapseWatch Video10 people have died and 23 are missing after a Chinese hotel being used as a coronavirus quarantine center collapsed Saturday.

Eighty people were inside of the Quanzhou city hotel when it collapsed Saturday night. More than 1,000 firefighters and seven rescue dogs searched through the rubble to rescue dozens of...
News video: Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China

Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China 01:08

 Several people have died and more remain trapped after a hotel, where people were being observed for coronavirus, collapsed in China on Saturday evening. David Doyle reports.

China's coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses, killing at least 7 [Video]China's coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses, killing at least 7

Seventy Trapped Under Rubble Of Collapsed Chinese Quarantine Hotel [Video]Seventy Trapped Under Rubble Of Collapsed Chinese Quarantine Hotel

A five-storey hotel in the Chinese port city of Quanzhou collapsed on Saturday.

Five-storey coronavirus quarantine hotel in China collapses, killing at least four

A hotel being used for coronavirus quarantine has collapsed in the Chinese city of Quanzhou.
Six-storey coronavirus quarantine hotel in China collapses, killing ten

A hotel being used for coronavirus quarantine has collapsed in the Chinese city of Quanzhou.
