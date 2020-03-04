Global  

In Pictures: International Women's Day around the world

Al Jazeera Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The day celebrates women's social, economical, cultural and political achievements and stresses gender equality.
News video: International Women's Day: Feminists march through Kazakh city to call for equality

International Women's Day: Feminists march through Kazakh city to call for equality 00:26

 Scores of feminists marched through the Almaty in Kazakhstan on Saturday (March 8th) to call for greater equality for women. The event took place on International Women's Day, which is an official state holiday in Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan was ranked 30th out of 144 countries in gender equality in...

Watch: PM Modi interacts with Nari Shakti Awardees on Women's Day [Video]Watch: PM Modi interacts with Nari Shakti Awardees on Women's Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the recipients of the 2020 Nari Shakti Awards on the occasion of International Women's Day. The awardees recounted the challenges they faced and how they overcame them..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 21:17Published

Politicians and celebrities turn out for Women's Day March in London [Video]Politicians and celebrities turn out for Women's Day March in London

Footage from the International Women's Day March in Central London on Sunday (March 8th) where the mayor, Sadiq Khan, chose to perform an 'elbow bump' as he greeted participants taking part in the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:54Published


Africa: World Could Achieve 'Gender Dividend' of $172 Trillion from Closing Lifetime Earnings Gaps

[World Bank] Washington -A new report from the World Bank Group released ahead of International Women's Day shows that the world could achieve a 'gender...
allAfrica.com

Bollywood wishes fans on Women’s Day

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, which is observed on March 8 across the world, social media was flooded with a lot of wishes for women...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •CTV News9to5Mac

jndevereux

Julien Devereux RT @guardiannews: International Women's Day 2020 around the world - in pictures https://t.co/nLypP3XBwd 14 seconds ago

elladarby_

ella ♡ RT @guardian: International Women's Day 2020 around the world - in pictures https://t.co/hqgcc3SuaQ 1 minute ago

guardianphotos

Guardian photos RT @fidz72: International Women's Day 2020 around the world - in pictures https://t.co/zR2sTZiUb6 @poliv2320 2 minutes ago

KristiEaton

Kristi Eaton International Women's Day 2020 around the world - in pictures via ⁦@guardiannews#IWD2020 https://t.co/4SO4OPtvb1 2 minutes ago

guardiannews

Guardian news International Women's Day 2020 around the world - in pictures https://t.co/nLypP3XBwd 4 minutes ago

pakistani_news

Pakistan News In Pictures: International Women's Day around the world https://t.co/HsfYkYVplZ 8 minutes ago

UTC_Phil_Rel

UTC Philosophy and Religion Department Happy International Women's Day! This semester faculty in our department are teaching Gender/Sexuality in Religion,… https://t.co/zX9xz3ifXa 8 minutes ago

WarphobblerKaz

⚫ Kaz Alexander #NHSLove International Women's Day 2020 around the world - in pictures https://t.co/IwCVOlrtPU 8 minutes ago

