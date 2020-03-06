Global  

Grand Princess to dock in US amid uncertainty for Australians on board

Sydney Morning Herald Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The US government has provided no guidance on what will happen to Australian passengers on the Grand Princess when it docks in Oaklands in Monday.
News video: Coronavirus Update: 3,500 People Quarantined On Cruise Ship Awaiting Test Results

Coronavirus Update: 3,500 People Quarantined On Cruise Ship Awaiting Test Results 02:27

 Nearly 3,500 people trapped on board a cruise ship are certainly hoping for the best as they await coronavirus test results; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Italian Cruise Turned Away From Ports Even With No Virus Reported [Video]Italian Cruise Turned Away From Ports Even With No Virus Reported

AP The Costa Fortuna cruise ship was barred from docking in Phuket, Thailand, and then Penang, Malaysia. Costa, the cruise company, says there are no suspected cases on of the coronavirus on board...

21 people test positive for coronavirus on Grand Princess [Video]21 people test positive for coronavirus on Grand Princess

US officials say 21 people have tested positive for coronavirus on the Grand Princess, which is being held off San Francisco with 3,500 people on board, including 140 Britons. US vice president Mike..

Recent related news from verified sources

Grand Princess passengers off US await virus test results

Passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship off the US west coast, reportedly including four Australians, are waiting for coronavirus test results.
SBS

Grand Princess cruise passengers, crew await coronavirus test results: What we know

More than 3,500 people are stuck on board Princess Cruises' Grand Princess off the coast of California as the ship awaits coronavirus test results.
USATODAY.com

