Bill would lift yoga ban in schools, but don’t say namaste

Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers might lift a decades-old ban on yoga in public schools, but the bill would keep the greeting “namaste” on the forbidden list. The bill by Rep. Jeremy Gray, a Democratic legislator from Opelika, is on the proposed debate agenda Tuesday in the Alabama House of Representatives. The bill says […] 👓 View full article

