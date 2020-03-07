Global  

International Women's Day: With Shoes And Stones, Islamists Disrupt Pakistan Rally

NPR Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The demonstrators, who were at a rival event held by hardline Islamist groups, were particularly enraged by one slogan the women's day rally adopted: "mera jism, mera marzi" – "my body, my choice."
