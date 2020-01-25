William R Murray RT @Avery1776: MbS has been trying to ban child marriage the moment he became crown prince. 12/23/19 Saudi Arabia on Monday issued a ➡️de… 30 seconds ago

Cat RT @SethAbramson: BREAKING NEWS: If you read PROOF OF CONSPIRACY, you know Trump's pal MBS tortured his relative Mohammed bin Nayef (MBN)—a… 3 minutes ago

Gesilyn RT @cnni: Saudi Arabia has detained three members of the Saudi royal family in an apparent bid to consolidate Crown Prince Mohammed bin Sal… 4 minutes ago

Rita RT @alfonslopeztena: A 4th Saudi prince detained by crown prince Salman — The wave of arrests raises questions about whether he would soon… 4 minutes ago

VIPortal INC Is Saudi Arabia's crown prince consolidating power? https://t.co/4iJQWUR4eD https://t.co/rRKgjZfjRQ 4 minutes ago

مدون . خالد . م. الفالح RT @CNN: Saudi Arabia has detained three members of the Saudi royal family in an apparent bid to consolidate Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salm… 5 minutes ago

𝕭𝖗𝖎𝖙𝖎𝖘𝖍 𝕭𝖗𝖔𝖜𝖓𝖎𝖓𝖌 🇬🇧🇬🇭🇮🇪🇬🇧 Saudi Purge 2.0 Royal family members including the brother of Crown Prince MBS were arrested on allegations of trea… https://t.co/0Vy4gPwKFu 6 minutes ago