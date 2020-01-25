Global  

Is Saudi Arabia's crown prince consolidating power?

Al Jazeera Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Authorities arrest King Salman's brother and former crown prince among others in the latest purge.
News video: Saudi crackdown widens amid reports of further arrests of royals

Saudi crackdown widens amid reports of further arrests of royals 02:54

 No official comment by Saudi Arabia as reports say authorities broaden crackdown after detention of two senior royals.

A Nigerian prince exchanges royalty to hunt leaks for Thames Water [Video]A Nigerian prince exchanges royalty to hunt leaks for Thames Water

A Nigerian prince has given up a life of royalty at home to spend his days hunting leaks for Thames Water in London - in a story reminiscent of the Eddie Murphy comedy Coming to America. Akeem Adenuga,..

Saudi crown prince responsible for journalist's murder, filmmaker believes [Video]Saudi crown prince responsible for journalist's murder, filmmaker believes

Oscar-winning filmmaker Bryan Fogel discusses his latest project,The Dissident which explores the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Fogel said he believes the Saudi Crown Prince was responsible for..

Saudi Arabia royal arrests described as 'warning' from Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince consolidates power

Action sends message that anyone can and will be arrested, source says
Independent

Saudi Arabia detains three members of royal family: report

Saudi Arabia detains three members of royal family: reportRIYADH: Saudi authorities have detained three royal family members including two senior princes, the US media reported Friday, signalling the powerful crown...
WorldNews

WilliamRMurray5

William R Murray RT @Avery1776: MbS has been trying to ban child marriage the moment he became crown prince. 12/23/19 Saudi Arabia on Monday issued a ➡️de… 30 seconds ago

CatintheHome

Cat RT @SethAbramson: BREAKING NEWS: If you read PROOF OF CONSPIRACY, you know Trump's pal MBS tortured his relative Mohammed bin Nayef (MBN)—a… 3 minutes ago

GessKay75

Gesilyn RT @cnni: Saudi Arabia has detained three members of the Saudi royal family in an apparent bid to consolidate Crown Prince Mohammed bin Sal… 4 minutes ago

Rita95366602

Rita RT @alfonslopeztena: A 4th Saudi prince detained by crown prince Salman — The wave of arrests raises questions about whether he would soon… 4 minutes ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Is Saudi Arabia's crown prince consolidating power? https://t.co/4iJQWUR4eD https://t.co/rRKgjZfjRQ 4 minutes ago

iPJzSnU9pINtxc2

مدون . خالد . م. الفالح RT @CNN: Saudi Arabia has detained three members of the Saudi royal family in an apparent bid to consolidate Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salm… 5 minutes ago

BrowningBritish

𝕭𝖗𝖎𝖙𝖎𝖘𝖍 𝕭𝖗𝖔𝖜𝖓𝖎𝖓𝖌 🇬🇧🇬🇭🇮🇪🇬🇧 Saudi Purge 2.0 Royal family members including the brother of Crown Prince MBS were arrested on allegations of trea… https://t.co/0Vy4gPwKFu 6 minutes ago

Lawrenc80054063

Lawrence Liu RT @Rita_Katz: Breaking: Reports that #King #Salman of #Saudi_arabia Arabia has died (still unconfirmed), which may explain Crown Prince’s… 6 minutes ago

