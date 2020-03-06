Number of UK coronavirus cases rises by 30% to 273
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom has risen by 64 to 273, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Sunday, a leap of 30% and the biggest one-day increase so far.
IIFA Awards 2020 has been postponed due to Coronavirus fear. IFFA 2020 was scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh in March end. After consulting the MP government, the event has been postponed indefinitely. Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 31. The main three-day...
New York state reported 16 new cases of the Coronavirus on Sunday, and the governor of Washington state said he was considering mandatory measures to help curb the spread of an illness that has killed..