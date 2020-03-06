Global  

Number of UK coronavirus cases rises by 30% to 273

Reuters Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom has risen by 64 to 273, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Sunday, a leap of 30% and the biggest one-day increase so far.
News video: Coronavirus hits IIFA Awards, event postponed amid outbreak

Coronavirus hits IIFA Awards, event postponed amid outbreak 01:20

 IIFA Awards 2020 has been postponed due to Coronavirus fear. IFFA 2020 was scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh in March end. After consulting the MP government, the event has been postponed indefinitely. Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 31. The main three-day...

