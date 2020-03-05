Global  

Feds chartering plane to repatriate Canadians on California cruise ship

CTV News Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The federal government is chartering a plane to repatriate Canadians on board a cruise ship that is being held off the coast of California because of an outbreak of COVID-19.
News video: Cruise Ship Staying Off The California Coast

Cruise Ship Staying Off The California Coast 02:25

 With more than 160 cases of coronavirus in the US, California is keeping a cruise ship off the coast until kits arrive to test passengers.

Coronavirus Update: Photos May Show Health, Safety Mismanagement At Travis AFB [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Photos May Show Health, Safety Mismanagement At Travis AFB

Some 800 Grand Princess cruise ship passengers now quarantined for the coronavirus at Travis have dubbed the experience "Camp Corona." The sent photos to a California lawmaker that appear to show..

More than 140 Brits fly back home from coronavirus cruise ship [Video]

More than 140 Brits fly back home from coronavirus cruise ship

A plane carrying 142 Brit passengers from a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship landed at Birmingham Airport tonight (Wed) surrounded by ambulances. The holidaymakers were flown home from the Grand..

Quarantine for Canadians returning from virus-stricken cruise ship in Calif.

A plane carrying Canadian passengers from the coronavirus-hit Grand Princess cruise ship has landed at CFB Trenton for quarantine.
California prepares to dock cruise ship with 21 coronavirus cases

As the U.S. death toll from the new coronavirus reached at least 21, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the mayor of Oakland sought Sunday to reassure the public...
AxiomRekt

(((A. Rekt))) RT @ruthmkb: "Global Affairs Canada announced on Sunday that the plane will transport Canadians from the #GrandPrincess cruise ship. They w… 1 week ago

MusingsbyShe

Sheila Mc. RT @markrenaud: This shows leadership & competency in dealing with a pandemic: The Government of Canada is chartering a plane to repatriat… 1 week ago

dade_kevin

Kevin McDade RT @timethief: Feds chartering plane to repatriate Canadians on California cruise ship https://t.co/G8byqWtiUX 1 week ago

timethief

timethief Feds chartering plane to repatriate Canadians on California cruise ship https://t.co/G8byqWtiUX 1 week ago

tracyspendalot

TracySpendalot Feds chartering plane to repatriate Canadians on California cruise ship The federal government is chartering a plan… https://t.co/o72ynumDbn 1 week ago

Lorr333

Lorr 333 RT @CTVMontreal: Feds chartering plane to repatriate Canadians on California cruise ship https://t.co/EaL3p3yaN6 https://t.co/gYA0QSJlHm 1 week ago

CTVAtlantic

CTV Atlantic RT @CTVNews: Feds chartering plane to repatriate Canadians on California cruise ship https://t.co/5ai4i7qYYm 1 week ago

MyCityNewsca

MyCityNews Feds chartering plane to repatriate Canadians on California cruise ship https://t.co/hAx28d1msL https://t.co/NiOT5kA2cE 1 week ago

