International Women’s Day: The Gender Power Gap – OpEd

Eurasia Review Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Gender inequality is the overwhelming injustice of our age and the biggest human rights challenge we face. But gender equality offers solutions to some of the most intractable problems of our age. 

Everywhere, women are worse off than men – simply because they are women. The reality for women from minorities, older women,...
