Grand Princess cruise ship set to dock at California port

CBS News Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The Grand Princess cruise ship is set to dock at the Port of Oakland in California. Some 19 crew members and two passengers have tested positive for the coronavirus, and all the passengers will now have to undergo quarantine. John Blackstone reports.
News video: HIGH SEA DELIVERY: California National Guard helicopter drops off coronavirus testing kits to Grand Princess cruise ship

HIGH SEA DELIVERY: California National Guard helicopter drops off coronavirus testing kits to Grand Princess cruise ship 02:53

 California National Guard helicopter drops off coronavirus testing kits to Grand Princess cruise ship

Wisconsin woman, parents to quarantine after disembarking cruise [Video]Wisconsin woman, parents to quarantine after disembarking cruise

The cruise ship carrying a Wisconsin woman, her parents and thousands of others off the coast of California will dock on Monday in Oakland.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:27Published

Grand Princess Cruise Ship Preparing To Dock In Oakland In Response To Coronavirus Cases [Video]Grand Princess Cruise Ship Preparing To Dock In Oakland In Response To Coronavirus Cases

More than three thousand people aboard the cruise ship have been stuck onboard for days in northern California as health officials coordinate a response to multiple cases of the novel coronavirus.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:07Published


Quarantined Grand Princess Cruise Ship to Dock in California's Port of Oakland - Reports


RIA Nov. Also reported by •Chicago S-TCBC.caEurasia ReviewNYTimes.comTIMEReutersBBC NewsNew Zealand HeraldTamworth HeraldBelfast TelegraphFOXNews.com

'Same blunders': Does California cruise ship risk a repeat of 'failed' Japan coronavirus quarantine?

More than 3,500 people are stuck in their rooms on the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California as the ship awaits coronavirus results.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •BBC NewsTamworth HeraldFOXNews.com

PeterCoNET

Peter✊️🇭🇰🌸🍁🗽😷 RT @COVlDI9: ALERT: Grand Princess passengers will be brought to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California for #coronavirus… 4 seconds ago

monogara2

monogara RT @DrEricDing: Hmmm, was the CA #COVID19 patient who died infected before boarding Grand Princess 🚢? Princess Cruise’s medical officer cla… 6 seconds ago

DemetriosCesar

Demetrios Cesar RT @ABC: NEW: Columbia University in NYC has suspended classes Monday and Tuesday. "Please understand that the decision to suspend classes… 37 seconds ago

GailieOne

G’sEmailsBenghazi RT @galgrafix: @Scampi13 @JoyceWhiteVance While at the U.S. CDC in Atlanta, Trump said he'd prefer not to allow the >3,500 people aboard th… 42 seconds ago

eyeofthegoddess

Debbie Russell #DemCast RT @WildPalmsLtd: The Trump White House has been inept at every stage but apparently the real enemy is the press reporting the ugly truth.… 53 seconds ago

Debster234

Deborah Trumpster ⭐️⭐️⭐️💥 RT @USNorthernCmd: The Department of Defense is working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to support passengers returni… 1 minute ago

jagpatrola

jagga ☬ RT @kron4news: #BREAKING: Grand Princess cruise ship with at least 21 confirmed #coronavirus cases will dock at Port of Oakland https://t.… 1 minute ago

mountainmama91

NancyS91 RT @ABCPolitics: Pressed on plans to handle 3,500 people on board the Grand Princess Cruise ship where 21 passengers tested positive for CO… 1 minute ago

