Brent, WTI Futures Drop 20% Over Saudi Arabia-Russia Oil Price War Fears

Eurasia Review Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Oil prices plunged more than 20% in chaotic market opening, with main crude benchmarks, Brent and WTI, trading below $35 a barrel amid fears of an all-out price war following the collapse of the OPEC output cut deal.

Asian markets opened with a massive gap on Monday, with Brent within seconds falling nearly 30 per cent to...
'Crazy' Saudi oil price cuts to reignite all-out market share war with Russia

Asian oil traders are bracing for another round of hefty price falls on Monday in key benchmarks Brent and Dubai after the world's top exporter Saudi Arabia...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •FT.com

Oil shock: Coronavirus crash deepens as OPEC and Russia launch price war

Oil shock: Coronavirus crash deepens as OPEC and Russia launch price warExpect to see petrol prices to fall sharply in coming days after fears of a global price war sparked a collapse in crude oil barrel prices at the weekend.Oil...
New Zealand Herald

