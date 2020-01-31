Global  

Coronavirus: Germany promises support to companies, urges public to stay home

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020
Germany promised aid to companies hit by demand collapsing as a result of the coronavirus epidemic, while its health minister urged a halt to large public events in the hope of reducing the burden on the healthcare system.
