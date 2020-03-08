Global  

Number of UK coronavirus cases rises by 30% to 273, third person dies

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom rose by 30% to 273, the government said on Sunday, and a third person who tested positive for the virus has died.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declares State Of Emergency In New York As Number Of Cases Soars

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declares State Of Emergency In New York As Number Of Cases Soars 03:04

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency as the number of coronavirus cases in New York soars; CBS2's John Dias reports.

