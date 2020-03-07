Global  

Italy: Coronavirus Death Toll Spikes To 366, Lockdown Takes Effect

Eurasia Review Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Italy’s coronavirus death toll spiked Sunday by 133 to 366, the most in any country outside China.

With the growing health risks, Rome imposed a new emergency decree, locking down the northern part of the country with a quarter of Italy’s population.

That includes the Lombardy region and the financial capital, Milan. In...
