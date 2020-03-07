Italy: Coronavirus Death Toll Spikes To 366, Lockdown Takes Effect

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )





With the growing health risks, Rome imposed a new emergency decree, locking down the northern part of the country with a quarter of Italy’s population.



That includes the Lombardy region and the financial capital, Milan. In... Italy’s coronavirus death toll spiked Sunday by 133 to 366, the most in any country outside China.With the growing health risks, Rome imposed a new emergency decree, locking down the northern part of the country with a quarter of Italy’s population.That includes the Lombardy region and the financial capital, Milan. In 👓 View full article

