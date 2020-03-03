Global  

Gushue of Newfoundland and Labrador tops Alberta's Bottcher to win Brier

CTV News Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Brad Gushue of Newfoundland and Labrador defeated Alberta's Brendan Bottcher 7-3 on Sunday night to win the Tim Hortons Brier.
