Coronavirus outbreak: Quarantine facility collapses in China, claims 10 lives
Monday, 9 March 2020 () Ten people were killed after the hotel used as a quarantine facility amid the Coronavirus outbreak collapsed in south-east China's Fujian province, official media reported on Sunday. Around 71 people were trapped in the hotel that collapsed on Saturday in Quanzhou city of the province, state-run Xinhua news agency...
