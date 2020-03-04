Coronavirus outbreak: Quarantine facility collapses in China, claims 10 lives

Lorin RT @ChinaPlusNews: Dozens of people were trapped after a hotel collapsed in Quanzhou city. It’s reported that the hospital had been transf… 6 hours ago

Angela Thomas RT @DuchessFrida: Monday Briefing- The New York Times Covering a lockdown in Italy to contain coronavirus outbreak, Mt Everest, Internati… 6 hours ago

°MATSUI JURINA°👑 RT @rapplerdotcom: BREAKING. DFA confirms a 4th Filipino in Hong Kong tested positive for the 2019 novel coronavirus. Patient is said to be… 7 hours ago

Duchess Frida (aka Deb) Monday Briefing- The New York Times Covering a lockdown in Italy to contain coronavirus outbreak, Mt Everest, Int… https://t.co/chUioP51fz 7 hours ago

Kushal Roy (2/2) #XinjiaHotel had been transformed into a #quarantine facility amid the coronavirus outbreak for people who ha… https://t.co/NieBtTjWhc 9 hours ago

Auto World Mag RT @firstpost: #CoronavirusOutbreak | Four dead after hotel-turned-quarantine facility collapses in #China's Quanzhou. Follow LIVE Updates… 10 hours ago

desert lily RT @sharonkgilbert: The collapsed Xinjia Hotel had been transformed into a quarantine facility amid the coronavirus outbreak for people who… 11 hours ago