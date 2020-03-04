Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus outbreak: Quarantine facility collapses in China, claims 10 lives

Coronavirus outbreak: Quarantine facility collapses in China, claims 10 lives

Mid-Day Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Ten people were killed after the hotel used as a quarantine facility amid the Coronavirus outbreak collapsed in south-east China's Fujian province, official media reported on Sunday. Around 71 people were trapped in the hotel that collapsed on Saturday in Quanzhou city of the province, state-run Xinhua news agency...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China

Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China 01:08

 Several people have died and more remain trapped after a hotel, where people were being observed for coronavirus, collapsed in China on Saturday evening. David Doyle reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ten Dead, 23 Still Trapped Under Rubble Of Collapsed China Hotel [Video]Ten Dead, 23 Still Trapped Under Rubble Of Collapsed China Hotel

Reuters reports 23 people remain trapped in the rubble of a collapsed hotel in the port city of Quanzhou, China. The hotel was being used to quarantine people under observation for the coronavirus...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

China coronavirus quarantine hotel collapse kills 10 [Video]China coronavirus quarantine hotel collapse kills 10

Many people remain trapped in the rubble of the building used to quarantine people under observation.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How to handle the coronavirus (COVID-19) scare

How to handle the coronavirus (COVID-19) scareCoronavirus in India: The quarantine facility in Manesar set up by the army for 248 people evacuated from China last month. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav) Since...
WorldNews Also reported by •Mid-DayAl JazeeraIndiaTimesUSATODAY.com

A California man who self-quarantined after returning home from China amid the coronavirus outbreak said he is '100x more concerned' for his health in the US than he was in China

A California man who self-quarantined after returning home from China amid the coronavirus outbreak said he is '100x more concerned' for his health in the US than he was in China· A Bay Area resident visited Kunming in China's Yunnan province 979 miles southwest of Wuhan, where COVID-19 originated, on January 25 in the midst of the...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lorin64058040

Lorin RT @ChinaPlusNews: Dozens of people were trapped after a hotel collapsed in Quanzhou city. It’s reported that the hospital had been transf… 6 hours ago

angelabysouth

Angela Thomas RT @DuchessFrida: Monday Briefing- The New York Times Covering a lockdown in Italy to contain coronavirus outbreak, Mt Everest, Internati… 6 hours ago

MCRailNayeon

°MATSUI JURINA°👑 RT @rapplerdotcom: BREAKING. DFA confirms a 4th Filipino in Hong Kong tested positive for the 2019 novel coronavirus. Patient is said to be… 7 hours ago

DuchessFrida

Duchess Frida (aka Deb) Monday Briefing- The New York Times Covering a lockdown in Italy to contain coronavirus outbreak, Mt Everest, Int… https://t.co/chUioP51fz 7 hours ago

itskushalroy

Kushal Roy (2/2) #XinjiaHotel had been transformed into a #quarantine facility amid the coronavirus outbreak for people who ha… https://t.co/NieBtTjWhc 9 hours ago

autoworldmag

Auto World Mag RT @firstpost: #CoronavirusOutbreak | Four dead after hotel-turned-quarantine facility collapses in #China's Quanzhou. Follow LIVE Updates… 10 hours ago

kimmiekat1967

desert lily RT @sharonkgilbert: The collapsed Xinjia Hotel had been transformed into a quarantine facility amid the coronavirus outbreak for people who… 11 hours ago

ImranDev3

Imran Dev RT @ChinaPlusNews: At least 10 people were killed and dozens of others were trapped when a hotel collapsed in southeast China’s #Quanzhou C… 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.