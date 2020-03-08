Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > On the trail: In dueling endorsements, Kamala Harris backs Biden, while Jesse Jackson campaigns for Sanders

On the trail: In dueling endorsements, Kamala Harris backs Biden, while Jesse Jackson campaigns for Sanders

Reuters India Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Democratic presidential contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders touted dueling endorsements on Sunday, with onetime Biden rival Kamala Harris supporting the former vice president, while civil rights leader Jesse Jackson campaigned for Sanders.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Campaign 2020: Kamala Harris Endorses Biden, Jesse Jackson Endorses Sanders

Campaign 2020: Kamala Harris Endorses Biden, Jesse Jackson Endorses Sanders 02:08

 CBS2's Leslie Marin discusses the latest in the 2020 election following some big endorsements of both Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden Invests Money In Campaigning In The Midwest [Video]Biden Invests Money In Campaigning In The Midwest

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders prepared for the upcoming elections in the Midwest. While Sanders began leading the party’s race, Biden surpassed his delegate count on..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders Receive More Endorsements [Video]Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders Receive More Endorsements

Sen. Kamala Harris and the Rev. Jesse Jackson are the latest endorsements for the two candidates.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

On the trail: Kamala Harris backs Biden, Jesse Jackson campaigns for Sanders

Democratic presidential contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders touted dueling endorsements on Sunday, with onetime Biden rival Kamala Harris supporting the...
Reuters Also reported by •BBC NewsTIMECBS NewsWorldNewsThe AgeUSATODAY.com

Kamala Harris endorses one-time rival Joe Biden's White House bid

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, on Sunday said she would endorse her one-time rival Joe Biden's bid for the White...
Reuters Also reported by •FOXNews.comSBSThe AgeCBS NewsUSATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

newsreco

newsreco "On the Trail: In Dueling Endorsements, Kamala Harris Backs Biden, While Jesse Jackson Campaigns for Sanders" by Re… https://t.co/HAN6Hf3JE3 6 minutes ago

moomblr

moomblr 〄 On the trail: In dueling endorsements, Kamala Harris backs Biden, while Jesse Jackson campaigns for Sanders https://t.co/mDj8e5zZ1I 8 minutes ago

PolitomixNews

Politomix On the trail: In dueling endorsements, Kamala Harris backs Biden, while Jesse Jackson campaigns for Sanders… https://t.co/QGzUDgz754 20 minutes ago

newsreco

newsreco "On the Trail: In Dueling Endorsements, Kamala Harris Backs Biden, While Jesse Jackson Campaigns for Sanders" by Re… https://t.co/OZrPFCQerc 1 hour ago

InSpiteOfTrump

In Spite of Trump 🌊 On the trail: In dueling endorsements, Kamala Harris backs Biden, while Jesse Jackson campaigns for Sanders https://t.co/SdsvI75nwv 1 hour ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe On the trail: In dueling endorsements, Kamala Harris backs Biden, while Jesse Jackson campaigns for Sanders https://t.co/djcjd5Ls9s 1 hour ago

EPS1991

Eddie Sammons 🧐 Imagine that. 👀 On the trail: In dueling endorsements, Kamala Harris backs Biden, while Jesse Jackson campaigns f… https://t.co/a7MuC9qTBB 1 hour ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk On the trail: In dueling endorsements, Kamala Harris backs Biden, while Jesse Jackson campaigns for Sanders https://t.co/iX0pOXJ1ya 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.