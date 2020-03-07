Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Saudi Arabia locks down province, halts travel with 9 nations over coronavirus

Saudi Arabia locks down province, halts travel with 9 nations over coronavirus

IndiaTimes Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The interior ministry announced the lockdown in Qatif, which has a large Shi'ite Muslim population, after Saudi Arabia confirmed the four latest cases. It is not expected to have any impact on Saudi oil production, two industry sources said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Saudi crackdown: King Salman's brother and nephew detained

Saudi crackdown: King Salman's brother and nephew detained 04:29

 Prince Mohammed bin Nayef and Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz are reportedly accused of treason.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Double whammy: Oil, shares tumble on OPEC fallout, virus fears [Video]Double whammy: Oil, shares tumble on OPEC fallout, virus fears

Saudi Arabia's shock decision to increase oil output after OPEC talks failed rattled markets reeling from virus effect.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:17Published

Oil prices plunge, world shares trampled [Video]Oil prices plunge, world shares trampled

Oil fell by the most since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Saudi Arabia locks down province, halts travel with nine nations over coronavirus

Saudi Arabia imposed on Sunday a temporary lockdown on its eastern oil-producing province of Qatif, home to most of its 15 coronavirus infections, and suspended...
Reuters Also reported by •MENAFN.comHaaretzReuters IndiaNPRKhaleej Times

News Brief: Coronavirus, Oil Prices Plunge, 6 Democratic Primaries

After delays, testing for the coronavirus ramps up in the U.S. Saudi Arabia cuts oil prices — in part due to coronavirus. And, six states vote Tuesday in the...
NPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.