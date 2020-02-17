Global  

Japan’s economy shrinks 7% in last quarter, risks recession

Seattle Times Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s economy contracted at a dismal 7.1% annual rate during the October-December period, worse than the initial estimate, raising fears the world’s third largest economy could be headed to a recession. The contraction was the first for Japan in more than a year and followed an Oct. 1 increase in the sales […]
Coronavirus Lead Factor for Bank of America’s Prediction of Worst Global Economy Since Recession [Video]Coronavirus Lead Factor for Bank of America’s Prediction of Worst Global Economy Since Recession

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Bank of America predicts this could be the worst year for the global economy in over a decade. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:51Published

Amid virus outbreak, Japan's economy takes a hit [Video]Amid virus outbreak, Japan's economy takes a hit

Japan's economy has shrunk due to the effects of the country's latest sales tax hike as well as the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Japan's economy shrinks faster than first estimated on growing virus, recession risks

Japan's economy shrank more than initially estimated in the fourth quarter - by the most since the 2014 sales tax hike - exacerbating economic fears at a time...
Reuters India Also reported by •Seattle TimesRTTNews

Alert: Japan reports economy contracted at a 7.1% annual rate during October-December quarter, worse than the initial estimate.

TOKYO (AP) — Japan reports economy contracted at a 7.1% annual rate during October-December quarter, worse than the initial estimate.
SeattlePI.com


