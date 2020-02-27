Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Trump Assails Pelosi as He Opts to Skip Bipartisan St. Patrick’s Day Lunch

Trump Assails Pelosi as He Opts to Skip Bipartisan St. Patrick’s Day Lunch

Seattle Times Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump will skip the annual bipartisan St. Patrick’s Day luncheon hosted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Capitol Hill this week, White House officials said Sunday, the latest in a series of tit-for-tat snubs between the two most powerful leaders in the nation’s capital. In rejecting Pelosi’s invitation, Trump […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Facebook to Remove Trump's Census Ads for 2020 [Video]Facebook to Remove Trump's Census Ads for 2020

Facebook to Remove Trump's Census Ads for 2020 According to Reuters, the advertisements contain census misinformation, which goes against the platform's policy. The ads tell visitors to fill out..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published

Pelosi calls Trump's response to coronavirus 'opaque and often chaotic' [Video]Pelosi calls Trump's response to coronavirus 'opaque and often chaotic'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during her weekly news conference blasted the Trump administration for vacancies in critical parts of the administration that would deal with health emergencies such as the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

President Trump to Skip Annual Bipartisan St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon, Blaming Speaker Pelosi: White House Spokesman


TIME

Trump to boycott St Patrick's Day lunch because Nancy Pelosi will be there

Decision reflects increasingly toxic relationship between president and House speaker
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

henriq_ahhguiar

Albassist Aguiar Trump Assails Pelosi as He Opts to Skip Bipartisan St. Patrick’s Day Lunch https://t.co/vq9SFRPiNC https://t.co/Xuazq7BK42 1 minute ago

csbnnews

csbnnews Trump Assails Pelosi as He Opts to Skip Bipartisan St. Patrick’s Day Lunch https://t.co/NCRd3COXCM https://t.co/0wVG4BEUXt 11 minutes ago

PakistanNewsTi3

Pakistan News Time Trump Assails Pelosi as He Opts to Skip Bipartisan St. Patrick’s Day Lunch https://t.co/zS7VsgabNI 23 minutes ago

LuzanoB

Galileo B. Luzano Trump Assails Pelosi as He Opts to Skip Bipartisan St. Patrick’s Day Lunch https://t.co/WTb0rqgVLC 33 minutes ago

15MinuteNews

15 Minute News Trump Assails Pelosi as He Opts to Skip Bipartisan St. Patrick's Day Lunch https://t.co/yK1cQaYdHU #News 39 minutes ago

NewsUSAofficial

News USA Trump Assails Pelosi as He Opts to Skip Bipartisan St. Patrick’s Day Lunch https://t.co/clgHS3GNIW https://t.co/XRE4plRVuH 45 minutes ago

TraderJM1

Academia DTrader Trump Assails Pelosi as He Opts to Skip Bipartisan St. Patrick’s Day Lunch https://t.co/UkKGYbphzN https://t.co/FIpmmUmWoZ 47 minutes ago

Vivek44239530

Vivek Trump Assails Pelosi as He Opts to Skip Bipartisan St. Patrick’s Day Lunch https://t.co/iwlLvIAyNW 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.