Number of UK coronavirus cases rises by 30% to 273, third person dies

Reuters India Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom rose by 30% to 273, the government said on Sunday, and a third person who tested positive for the virus has died.
News video: Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declares State Of Emergency In New York As Number Of Cases Soars

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declares State Of Emergency In New York As Number Of Cases Soars 03:04

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency as the number of coronavirus cases in New York soars; CBS2's John Dias reports.

