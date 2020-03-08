Global  

Thousands march in Spain on women's day despite coronavirus fears

Reuters India Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Thousands of women across Spain marched on Sunday against gender inequality to mark International Women's Day, despite concerns the gatherings could help the spread of coronavirus.
News video: Thousands of women march on International Women's Day in San Salvador

 Thousands of women took to the streets of San Salvador, El Salvador on on Sunday (March 8) to mark International Women's Day.

Thousands took to the streets of Chile's capital Santiago to mark International Women's Day on Sunday, calling for equality and an end to violenceView on euronews

A local brewing company and female-led brewing organization, Girls Pint Out, tag team for International Women's Day to sponsor women working in the brewing business.

Recent related news from verified sources

Cameroon: Thousands Mark International Women's Day

[VOA] On the occasion of International Women's Day (March 8), more than 20,000 Cameroon women from rural and urban areas have assembled in the central African...
allAfrica.com

Women's Day Special: Pankhuri Awasthy talks about how characters for women are changing in films

Given today is a very special day, the Women's Day, actors and actresses are talking about their role in shaping up the society, cinema, and even a lot of...
Mid-Day


