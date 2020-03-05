Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Twitter flags video retweeted by Trump as 'manipulated media'

Twitter flags video retweeted by Trump as 'manipulated media'

New Zealand Herald Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Twitter applied its new "manipulated media" label for the first time on Sunday to a deceptively edited video of former vice president Joe Biden. The video was shared by White House social media director Dan Scavino and retweeted by...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus [Video]A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus

Meet the junior doctor who has cut through all the fog to bring you his no-nonsense video guide on everything you need to know about coronavirus. Cardiologist Dr Dominic Pimenta, 32, said was fed up of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published

Watch: Alleged video of Delhi violence on social media; cop recounts ordeal [Video]Watch: Alleged video of Delhi violence on social media; cop recounts ordeal

A video apparently from the recent violence in Delhi emerged on social media where a large crowd is seen targeting a smaller group of policemen. The video is said to be from 24 February where the mob..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Twitter Slaps First ‘Manipulated Media’ Tag on Edited Biden Video

Twitter Slaps First ‘Manipulated Media’ Tag on Edited Biden VideoTweeter-in-Chief Donald Trump (via CNN) Twitter wasted no time putting its new misinformation labels to use. A video created by White House social media...
geek.com Also reported by •MashableThe Verge

Phunware's Audience Engagement platform winning over notable customers

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) announced Thursday it has banked several notable customer wins for its proprietary Audience Engagement platform. New customer wins...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

granny_mp

GrannyMP RT @realTuckFrumper: Twitter Flags Video Of Biden That Was Retweeted By Trump As ‘Manipulated Media’ https://t.co/d1uSWhpfQX 22 seconds ago

newmac72

Jim Mac RT @washingtonpost: Twitter flags altered Biden video that was retweeted by Trump as "manipulated media" https://t.co/wWrXnRcASM 22 seconds ago

AwakenedOutlaw

AwakenedOutlaw ⚒️ And the #FakeNews predictably circles the wagon around Joe. Could it be more obvious? Twitter flags Biden video… https://t.co/24cMahJb6J 3 minutes ago

kositlaorngsri

kosit la-orngsri Twitter flags video retweeted by President Trump as ‘manipulated media’ https://t.co/4VvtlK9GJ7 3 minutes ago

DonByTheRiver

Don Greenwood RT @GretaSm86946243: @DanScavino @realDonaldTrump This is flagged by Twitter as B.S. And Trump still has it up. He doesn't care because he'… 3 minutes ago

pennyparker0523

Truth Matters🌊 RT @Cat_Zakrzewski: Story now on https://t.co/eRp3YDFm2f here: https://t.co/vlW6onws2x 4 minutes ago

JMc0430

JMc Twitter flags video retweeted by President Trump as ‘manipulated media’ https://t.co/fLfsf1slfs 6 minutes ago

iloveconfest

John Burkhart RT @ItsBouquet: In a first, Twitter flags video retweeted by Trump as 'manipulated media' https://t.co/OozKDYXKuR via @smh 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.