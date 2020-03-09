Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Business Live: Sensex crashes over 1,600 points in biggest fall since demonetisation

Business Live: Sensex crashes over 1,600 points in biggest fall since demonetisation

Hindu Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The Sensex this morning has witnessed its worst fall since the demonetisation exercise in 2016 as the sell-off in stocks continues unabated. The Nifty
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Sensex plunges 2,919.26 points, Nifty ends at 9,633.10; Market witnesses biggest single day fall since 2008

All the stocks on Nifty50 and BSE Sensex ended in the red, while all the sectoral indices also closed negative. 
Zee News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.