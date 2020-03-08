News24.com | Quarter of Italians on lockdown as virus sweeps globe

Global  

News24 Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
News24.com | Quarter of Italians on lockdown as virus sweeps globeA quarter of Italy's population has been in lockdown as the government announced a spike in deaths, with infections soaring past 7 000, overtaking South Korea as the country with the highest number of cases after China.
