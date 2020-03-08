News24.com | Quarter of Italians on lockdown as virus sweeps globe Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

A quarter of Italy's population has been in lockdown as the government announced a spike in deaths, with infections soaring past 7 000, overtaking South Korea as the country with the highest number of cases after China. A quarter of Italy's population has been in lockdown as the government announced a spike in deaths, with infections soaring past 7 000, overtaking South Korea as the country with the highest number of cases after China. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Quarter of Italians on lockdown as virus sweeps globe (MENAFN - Asia Times) Live version of coronavirus map A quarter of the Italian population was put under lockdown on Sund...

MENAFN.com 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this