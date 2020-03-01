Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Etihad halts Saudi Arabia flights after Kingdom announces travel suspension

Etihad halts Saudi Arabia flights after Kingdom announces travel suspension

Khaleej Times Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Saudi Arabia has temporarily restricted the entry for arrivals from and travel to 9 countries into its territories.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Saudi Arabia suspends travel to nine countries, including Kuwait

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, March 8 (KUNA) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia suspended Sunday travel to nine countries, including Kuwait...
MENAFN.com

South Africa: Coronavirus - Umrah Pilgrims in Limbo Amid Saudi Travel Ban

[News24Wire] With the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia placing a temporary ban on Umrah pilgrims to prevent the arrival and spread of the coronavirus, several South...
allAfrica.com Also reported by •News24

Tweets about this

Khoabr

Bashir Solangi also known as Saad Castle Etihad halts Saudi Arabia flights after Kingdom announces travel suspension https://t.co/EinfNnrTLT 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.