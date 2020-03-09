Global  

Trevor Phillips suspended from Labour over alleged Islamophobia

Al Jazeera Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
UK's main opposition party investigates former head of Britain's equality watchdog.
Credit: LBC - Published < > Embed
News video: Equality campaigner Trevor Phillips on his suspension from Labour

Equality campaigner Trevor Phillips on his suspension from Labour 05:13

 Equality campaigner Trevor Phillips on his suspension from Labour

Trevor Phillips suspended from Labour over Islamophobia allegations

The former chief of the UK's equality watchdog faces a probe and could be expelled from the party.
BBC News Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldTelegraph.co.ukIndependent

Tweets about this

Ricardo_melon

RMelon Absolute insanity,Trevor Phillips being suspended from the Labour Party for speaking about Pakistani men abusing gi… https://t.co/dk1o2eOgut 13 seconds ago

MauricePascoe

Maurice Keith Pascoe RT @LeslieH24367191: You can't tell the truth about anti-Semitism or Muslims if your in the LIEBOUR party Trevor Phillips suspended from L… 16 seconds ago

kjune65

🌿KJUNE-🇺🇸 RT @NJamesWorld: Trevor Phillips former head of the equalities watchdog has been suspended from the Labour Party over Islamophobia He is b… 26 seconds ago

ray_edmunds

Ray Edmunds RT @EnglishNationa1: Trevor Phillips suspended from Labour over Islamophobia allegations https://t.co/W4Kq04ioyk via @MailOnline As we… 28 seconds ago

BenWoodsVotingF

Austere Scholar Ben Woods QC RT @ThomasEvans1984: Trevor Phillips is absolutely right to outline that Islam/Muslims are not a race. It is not inclusive to 1 race. He is… 36 seconds ago

ashvir2012

vir RT @WarmongerHodges: When members of the Labour Party are suspended for alleged antisemitism, the media automatically assume they're guilty… 50 seconds ago

Conflabbing

Conflab RT @teresadg0: Finally! Labour have given us a definition of ‘islamophobia’..... Those who criticise Labour for anti semitism whilst spe… 1 minute ago

BeaJay15

Bea Jay RT @anoldbaglady: "The Labour party takes complaints about 'Islamophobia' extremely seriously" is emblazoned on my 'bbc news at 9' screen.… 1 minute ago

